The Family Of Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Ran An Ad During Her DWTS Episode

As fans learned on Netflix's Tiger King, Carole Baskin's first husband Don Lewis disappeared in 1997. Over 20 years later, his family is still seeking answers — most recently via a commercial that ran during the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, which Baskin is a contestant on. The timing of the ad is significant, because people have widely speculated that Baskin was involved in Lewis' disappearance.

As The Daily Beast reported, Baskin was a person of interest in the case, but law enforcement determined that "nothing linked her to being involved." She also denied the accusations in a lengthy statement posted to her website.

"Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police," she claimed.

The Lewis family isn't so convinced. In the commercial that aired during DWTS in the Florida area, they asked for "justice for Don" and answers about his unsolved disappearance. "Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" the Lewis' lawyer John M. Phillips says. The commercial adds that there's a $100,000 reward in place and a tip line for people to call into with information. Watch it below.