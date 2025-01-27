Only time will tell who gets Grant Ellis’ final rose on The Bachelor. But in the meantime, there are 25 new women to get to know, all with meaningful stories, stunning gowns, and an admirable tolerance for the chaos that comes with looking for love on reality TV.

One of the women vying for Grant’s heart is Carolina Sofía, a 28-year-old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. “She wants her relationship to feel like a movie and is hopeful to find a man who can live up to her childhood crush, Joe Jonas,” reads Carolina’s Bachelor bio.

Might that be Grant? As viewers wait to find out, here’s everything to know about Carolina from The Bachelor. Spoilers ahead!

A Slice Of Life

In addition to sharing snaps from her home of Puerto Rico, Carolina, who currently lives in Los Angeles, uses her Instagram to spotlight work collaborations, like when she dove into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship for @flighthouse.

Speaking of on-camera appearances, The Bachelor isn’t Carolina’s first reality show. In 2024, she appeared on the game show We Are Family, where everyday contestants try to guess the celebrity relatives of performers. (Think of it like a real-time, populist version of Claim to Fame.)

Carolina’s sweet puppy, Leo, is a frequent fixture on her Instagram. Most recently, the pair posed together for her birthday. According to a video clip featured in the post, Carolina also embraced her inner Mitchie Torres for some Camp Rock karaoke. Joe would be proud.

Carolina’s Spoilers Say...

In addition to describing Carolina as “the life of the party” — which her “This Is Me” performance confirms! — her Bachelor bio says she’s “bold” and “isn’t afraid to go after what she wants or speak her mind (in English, Spanish or French).”

This could tie into a potential conflict in Grant’s Bachelor season. According to Reality Steve, Carolina reportedly wins a music-themed group date early on. However, the Bachelor Nation blogger says that she was “upset” after castmate Rose Sombke claimed Grant said he’d been watching Rose the whole time. She’s said to have brought her concern to Grant, who confronted Rose about “trying to ruin his connections with other girls.”

This is just a rumor for now, and Reality Steve acknowledged that he has “no idea” if the show will include the reported conflict.

Disney/John Fleenor

As far as Carolina’s romantic prospects on the show, she reportedly makes it quite far on Grant’s season. However, the pair may not be fated for a long-term connection. According to Reality Steve, Carolina is eliminated the week before hometown dates.

But even if she doesn’t make it to the final rose ceremony, Carolina is sure to make a lasting impression on viewers. Before Grant’s season premiered, she had fun leaning into the season's drama by playfully posting a teaser clip of her singing, “I guess I’m crazy and evil” — much to the delight of fans in the comments.