Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 17. Grey’s Anatomy fans already know that Jackson and April are returning for the two-hour finale, but now they have reason to worry that the homecoming might not be for a happy reason. After 10-years-sober Richard spent the better part of the May 12 episode on an accidental high from Catherine’s cannabis juice, he finally asked his wife what it was doing in their refrigerator in the first place. “It’s for my pain,” she explained, before adding, “My cancer has progressed, baby.”

As viewers recall, Catherine underwent surgery for a large spinal tumor in Season 15. Though she ultimately survived the risky procedure and her prognosis was good, the surgeons had to leave a small piece of her tumor behind. With just one episode to go until the May 26 season finale, several fans on Twitter naturally worried that the recent turn of events could mean that her son Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) — better known by their Japril ship name — could even be returning to Seattle for a funeral, should Catherine’s cancer kill her this time.

“Are we getting another death???” one viewer tweeted on May 12, while another predicted that Catherine’s possible death could be a way into a Boston-based Japril spinoff.

More to come...