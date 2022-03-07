Sarah Drew's Answer To Returning To Grey's Anatomy Will Gave Japril Fans More Hope

Grey’s Anatomy fans, get ready for the potential return of your favorite fictional couple. Just two weeks after Jesse Williams expressed interest in reprising his role as Dr. Jackson Avery before the Shondaland medical drama comes to its much-rumored end, Sarah Drew is following suit. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said she’s “absolutely” open to the possibility of stepping back into Dr. April Kepner’s shoes once again.

Drew’s character first entered Grey’s Anatomy in Season 6 as a Mercy West Medical Center surgeon who joined Seattle Grace as the two hospitals merged. April soon became romantically involved with Jackson, sparking fans to ship the pair as “Japril,” who married and welcomed two children before Drew exited the series in Season 14. The couple was revealed to have separated in early Season 17, but after Jackson resigned from Seattle Grace and left Washington to run the Harper Avery Foundation, Drew returned to Grey’s as April, who decided to join him.

Both characters then seemingly departed the series for good, but Drew told ET reuniting with Williams was “a full-circle moment” she’d consider coming back to. “It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming. It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn't honestly know I needed,” the actor said. “So Grey’s Anatomy will always have my heart. They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out.”

With Grey’s Anatomy renewed for Season 19 and original cast members including Kate Wash and Patrick Dempsey recently reprising their roles, it seems like “Japril” could come back to the small screen very soon. In the meantime, Drew told ET she’d like to see Williams’ Broadway debut in the revival of Take Me Out, set to premiere March 10. “It’s funny. Last week my son had winter break and I took him to New York to visit family and see some shows. And on our way to go get tickets to Aladdin, we passed by Jesse's theater, so I went and snapped a little selfie and texted him,” she revealed. “I’m like, ‘Are you in the theater right now?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I hope I can make it. I hope my schedule allows for me to make it to see him shine.”

On Feb. 23, Williams also spoke to ET about his thoughts on coming back to Grey’s Anatomy before the series concludes. “I’d consider it. He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s totally a possibility,” said the actor, who also shared his hopes for Jackson and April’s relationship. “I would imagine they’re definitely around each other, and they’re definitely seeing each other, for sure.”