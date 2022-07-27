Even The Royal Family Can’t Get Over Alessia Russo’s Backheel Goal For England

It’s happening, folks: It really could be coming home! The England Lionesses are one step closer to the title after beating Sweden in the Euros semi-final with yet another huge scoreboard of 4 - 0, following on from their eight goals against Norway. Now the Lionesses are on their way to Wembley for arguably the biggest game of their lives on July 31. But one goal that has really got the nation talking and jumping for joy is Alessia Russo’s third goal for England. A goal that can only be described as iconic. Initially not heading for the back of the net, Russo quickly recovered the situation with finesse and flare by ensuring the ball was definitely going in, with her heel. And she did it without even looking. This epic moment — as well as England’s win — led many, including celebrities, to celebrate via social media.

Compared to footballing legend Lionel Messi by football pundit Ian Wright, Russo explained the process behind such an iconic goal, “I could have made it a lot easier for myself if I’d scored the first one,” she said, adding “but yeah, it fell nicely, but I don’t remember too much about it, I just thought it was the quickest route to get it in the back of the net without having to turn. I was fortunate it went in. I didn’t really see it go in, so I don’t know how it went in but I just celebrated and I enjoyed the moment.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented on the goal writing on Twitter: “On to Wembley! A fantastic result for Captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden. Come on England, bring it home #WEURO2022”

And even the Royal Family got involved with the festivities with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing an Instagram story with a picture of Alessia Russo on the football pitch with the caption: “Congratulations @lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!” The message was signed off with “W”, implying it was Prince William who posted.

Amongst the praise and celebration, Ian Wright made sure that we also remembered why women’s football is just so important by reminding viewers in the post-match analysis about the need to give young girls the opportunity to play football at school, just like the boys. “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE lessons after this tournament, then what are we doing? We’ve got to make sure that girls are able to play.”

England’s semi-final against Sweden was watched by a record-breaking 9.3 million viewers, making it the most watched game in the Euros so far. And it’s expected that the final will smash this record too, and maybe even the current record for women’s football of 11.7 million, which was set in 2019 when England faced the USA in their World Cup semi final. The countdown is truly on to see if football is really coming home.