Celebrity
From music careers to major Marvel roles, they’ve tweeted a lot into existence.
From career moves to relationships (hi, Justin and Hailey Bieber), celebs manifest their life on Twitter all the time. As Twitter celebrates the phenomenon with a new billboard campaign, here are just a few of the stars who manifested their dream roles and next steps on the platform.
Megan Thee Stallion never doubted she’d make it big. “I need a team bc I promise this rap sh*t gone take off for me,” she tweeted in 2014 — seven years before winning three awards at her very first Grammys, including Best New Artist.