Celebrity

7 Stars Who Manifested Their Dream Careers On Twitter

From music careers to major Marvel roles, they’ve tweeted a lot into existence.

A new Twitter campaign celebrates celebrities who have manifested their careers online. Photo via Ge...
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
By Grace Wehniainen

Twitter

From career moves to relationships (hi, Justin and Hailey Bieber), celebs manifest their life on Twitter all the time. As Twitter celebrates the phenomenon with a new billboard campaign, here are just a few of the stars who manifested their dream roles and next steps on the platform.

Twitter

Megan Thee Stallion never doubted she’d make it big. “I need a team bc I promise this rap sh*t gone take off for me,” she tweeted in 2014 — seven years before winning three awards at her very first Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Tap