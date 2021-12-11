Three Grammys and multiple high-profile collaborations with artists like BTS are just some of Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 accomplishments. As the list keeps growing, the rapper’s latest milestone is her much-anticipated graduation from Texas Southern University in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 11. The “WAP” singer was open about how proud she was, and she not only celebrated her educational feat on social media but invited fans to watch her collect her diploma.

“Good morning hotties !!!” Megan tweeted on Saturday morning. “It’s graduation dayyyy.” She even added her own hashtag: #MeganTheeGraduate. Later, in another tweet about her big day, she included a link to a livestream of the ceremony for anyone and everyone who wanted to watch and some of the graduation photos she took on Oct. 25 that show her on the TSU campus with a “Real Hot Girl Sh*t” cap.

Amid the hullabaloo, Megan also retweeted numerous congratulatory messages from her fans. One was a video message from the U.S. secretary of education himself, Miguel Cardona. He spoke directly to Megan, applauding her for her hard work and letting her know “the country is proud of you.” Additionally, in a tweet, Cardona wrote, “You truly define the motto #BeLegendary.”

Meanwhile, TSU posted its own graduation shoutout for the rapper. “TSU is proud of @TheeStallion and all 843 graduates whose individual stories encourage and inspire others to pursue greatness,” the school tweeted Saturday.

Megan, who once described her college experience as “a roller coaster,” teased her academic accomplishment after she took her graduation photos on Oct. 25. “2021 finna graduate collegeeee,” she captioned her Instagram carousel in part. Then, on Nov. 4, she shared her graduation date, as well as wrote, “Showed my ass and still went to class … IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS … doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t !”

The rapper had been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health administration, per People. She was open about how important it was for her to complete it, in part because she wanted to make her late mother, late grandmother, and other beloved family members proud.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. … I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Megan told People in 2020. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

And proud they should be. Megan’s journey took her through Prairie View A&M University, community colleges, and TSU, all while she was finding massive success as an entertainer. “Don’t get discouraged,” she tweeted on July 12. “You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”