After Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler almost didn’t continue making the planned sequel — or making films at all. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,’” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’”

Ultimately, Coogler and the Black Panther cast were able to move forward with the film, and they made sure to honor Boseman throughout the film — from a new, Black Panther-centric title card to a dedication in the credits set to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.” And then there’s the plot itself, which sees Boseman’s Black Panther castmates channel their own real-world grief into their characters, who are struggling themselves with the loss of Boseman’s character, T’Challa.

In interviews, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and other Black Panther stars have been vocal about paying tribute to Boseman via the sequel — and they’re not alone. Boseman’s family has also been supportive of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Boseman’s family and friends played an important role in the writing process. “Chadwick had people who were in his life creatively, as well as family, and we were in close contact with those people,” Coogler recently told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that production was “very close specifically with his wife, Simone [Ledward Boseman], and his creative partner Logan Coles.” Coogler noted that their involvement “gave us the space to create.”

Simone Ledward Boseman attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, captioning her photo from the event, “Wakanda forever, and ever.” She also attended an event celebrating the launch of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts, which was put on with the help of Marvel Studios.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ledward Boseman praised Coogler’s work and the new film. “[Coogler] really has such a deep love for Chad and also a deep respect for him,” she said, adding that she cried when Coogler first asked her guidance. “I think that he really has done a beautiful job of reflecting what the reality of grief is and that it doesn’t leave but other things happen in the world and we can’t just lay down and stop our work,” she said. “We really do have to keep moving and he’s done that both behind the camera and with what everyone will see.”

It’s not just Ledward Boseman, though: Boseman’s eldest brother, Derrick Boseman, has also shown support. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of himself and his wife, Trista Boseman, attending the Foundation for the Arts event.

Derrick and Trista also both snapped several selfies with Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda — and T’Challa’s mom — in the Black Panther films.