Chappell Roan knows how to do a breakup song. On July 31, the singer released her new single “The Subway” after over a year of teasing the track, and it’s just as devastating and gut-wrenching as she made it sound live.

On “The Subway,” Roan waxes poetic about a lover that she’s having a hard time getting over, first triggered by seeing her ex on the New York City subway, where she “nearly had a breakdown.” In fact, she’s in so deep that she’ll even move out of the country if necessary. “I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone, well, f*ck this city, I'm movin’ to Saskatchewan,” she sings.

Roan first debuted “The Subway” over a year ago at the 2024 Governors Ball festival in New York, the most fitting place to premiere the track (dressed as the Statue of Liberty to boot). She’s since included “The Subway” in many of her sets, most recently at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, but had been hesitant to release the song, as she told the Las Culturistas podcast in March.

“I’ve been banging my head against the wall with ‘The Subway,’” she said. “Some songs just work live — certain things work live — and they don’t work in the studio. For ‘The Subway’, it’s just going to feel different, and different doesn’t always mean worse… You just have to really take yourself out of it and be like, ‘This is different and that’s okay.’”

Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” Lyrics

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Read the full lyrics to Roan’s “The Subway” below.

I saw your green hair, beauty mark next to your mouth

There on the subway, I nearly had a breakdown

A few weeks later, somebody wore your perfume

It almost killed me, I had to leave the room

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over, oh, it's never over

It's just another day

And it's not over 'til it's over, it's never over

‘Til I don't look for you on the staircase

Or wish you still thought we were soulmates

I'm still counting down all of the days

‘Til you're just another girl on the subway

Made you the villain, evil for just moving on

I see your shadow, see it even with the lights off

I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone

Well, f*ck this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan

It's just another day

And it's not over ‘til it's over, oh, it's never over

It's just another day

And it's not over ‘til it's over, it's never over

‘Til I can break routine during foreplay

And trust myself that I won't say your name

Yeah, I'm still counting down all of the days

‘Til you're just another girl on the subway

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away

She's got, she's got a way

She's got a way, she's got a way

She got, she got away

She got away, she got away