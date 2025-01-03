Chappell Roan Channeled Kurt From Glee In Her New Year’s TikTok

Chappell Roan is exploring new horizons — er, New Directions — in 2025.

In a recent TikTok, the “Good Luck, Babe!” hitmaker recreated a scene from Glee to mark the New Year.

She Embraced Her Inner Kurt

The scene in question comes from Glee’s Season 2 premiere, which saw a fellow student-slash-gossip blogger interview the glee club as they returned to school after summer break. After being bombarded with personal questions, fan-favorite character Kurt took a moment to call out the glee club’s critics — and this is where Roan’s mini monologue begins.

“You know what does take some courage? Standing up and singing about something,” she lip-syncs in her new video. “So here’s a message for everyone that reads your blog: Next time, instead of posting an anonymous comment online, say what you have to say to my face.” But like Kurt, who received a slushy to the face after his valiant speech, Roan is pelted with a viscous liquid at the end of her video.

She captioned the TikTok “New Year New Me New Directions,” a nod to the name of the fictional glee club.

The viral post received plenty of love — including comments from fans who imagined what Glee’s take on Chappell Roan might look (or sound) like. Several could see Kurt singing “Pink Pony Club,” while others thought “Good Luck, Babe!” would make a great duet for Brittany and Santana.

In Her Glee Era?

While you wouldn’t know it from her expert recreation, Roan is fairly new to the phenomenon that is Glee. Fan videos from 2024 captured her talking about watching the series; in one clip, she said she used to think the show was “stupid” before realizing she had to “lean into it.”

The campy highs and lows of Glee aside, Roan’s New Year’s mantra is actually quite fitting for an artist who’s been open about struggling to live in the spotlight.

“I don’t know anyone who’s going through this, personally. The biggest thing has been getting recognized, and just feeling not myself,” Roan told Interview in August. “And touring, it’s all-consuming. I’ve never given a f*ck about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before. I’m like, ‘I’ve been doing this the whole time, b*tch.’”