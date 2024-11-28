Spoilers for Wicked: Part One ahead. Since watching Wicked, you’ve probably been poring over fan theories, thinking about Fiyero, and finding yourself singing random verses throughout the day to pass the time until Part 2.

Of course, if you first fell in love with “Defying Gravity” through Glee, you might also be holding space for the New Directions and their many connections to Wicked and its record-smashing adaptation.

This is not one of those they-did-it-better-on-Glee situations — Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “Defying Gravity” was truly spellbinding — but revisiting the musical series with the full context of Wicked might help you see some of its most iconic numbers (and characters) in a new light. Plus... do you ever need an excuse to rewatch Glee?

If you’re wondering where to start, here are seven Glee episodes that feature Wicked covers and familiar faces that will help tide you over until next November.

Season 1, Episode 5: “The Rhodes Not Taken”

Just as Wicked takes a moment to celebrate Broadway’s original Elphaba and Glinda, Glee is filled with homages to musical theater — including Kristen Chenoweth herself, who plays Mr. Schuester’s old classmate, April Rhodes, in several episodes throughout the series.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Season 1, Episode 9: “Wheels”

Glee’s first Wicked cover, “Defying Gravity,” happens in Season 1’s “Wheels.” Here, Rachel and Kurt have a “diva-off” to see who could best sing the song should they bring it to sectionals. While Kurt does beautifully, he makes the heartbreaking decision to botch the high F — a note he knew he could hit — because he’s worried that winning the traditionally female part will expose his family to more homophobic bullying.

Season 1, Episode 19: “Dream On”

Broadway’s original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, also made her mark on Glee by playing Rachel’s biological mom, Shelby Corcoran. In Season 1’s “Dream On,” the pair performs a devastating duet of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Season 2, Episode 22: “New York”

While “For Good” won’t appear until Wicked Part 2, Rachel and Kurt perform the sweet ode to an unlikely friendship after breaking into the Gershwin Theatre during nationals.

Season 3, Episode 13: “Heart”

Glee didn’t just celebrate the original Wicked stage show. It also accidentally predicted the 2024 film, too, by casting Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard himself!) as one of Rachel’s dads, Hiram Berry. He and LeRoy (Brian Stokes Mitchell) debuted with a pre-dinner musical number in this Season 3 episode.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

To discourage their children from getting married at such a young age, Rachel and Finn’s parents arrange for the couple to spend a night together, thinking it will force them to confront the harsh, awkward realities of living together. (Of course, Rachel’s room has a Wicked poster.)

Season 5, Episode 12: “100”

“Defying Gravity” returns in Glee’s milestone 100th episode, this time giving Mercedes a chance to perform her rendition of the song — and she nails it.

Season 6, Episode 12: “2009”

While Rachel and Kurt once competed to play Elphaba, this playful prequel episode flips the script and gives them a chance to embrace their inner Glinda with a performance of “Popular.”

If you’ve made it to the end of this list, you’re probably as disappointed as I am that somehow, in all of Glee history, Jesse St. James (Jonathan Groff) never performed “Dancing Through Life.” If ever there were a reboot...