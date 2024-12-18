11 Tiny Ways To Change Your Life Right Now

With Jan. 1 looming large on the horizon, your mind might be dancing with visions of a brand-new you. It’s why so many people make resolutions and vow to completely redo their routine, and it’s easy to get swept up in the allure of a fresh start.

Unfortunately, though, there’s no easy hack for overhauling your life. If there were, you would have done it already — as would everybody else. 80% of New Year’s resolutions are completely forgotten by February, per Drive Research, and sometimes the slide back into your old way of doing things starts well before then.

According to Sandra Kushnir, LMFT, a therapist and founder of Meridian Counseling, the explanation is simple: Change is hard, especially when you bite off more than you can chew. “Making multiple big shifts can become overwhelming, leading to burnout or discouragement if results aren’t immediate,” she tells Bustle.

If you truly want to make a change in the new year, it’s best to focus on small, manageable goals that are fun and easy to do. The real trick, though, lies in ensuring you choose new habits that’ll show results right away.

Subtle tweaks are easier to mix into your already established routine, says Kushnir, making them more sustainable in the long run, while the speedy results are what keep you inspired to maintain your momentum through February, March, and beyond. With that in mind, start scrolling for 11 easy ways to change your life right now.

Think Positively

1. Set Monthly Themes

Instead of setting one big, rigid resolution for all of 2025, treat yourself to new themes each month. Maybe January’s theme can be “curiosity,” February can be “health,” and March “creativity,” says Kushnir. “Each theme brings focus without pressure, allowing you to explore areas of growth in a lighthearted, experimental way,” she says.

2. Have More “Yes Days”

If you usually struggle to give something up in the new year, why not flip the script and think about what you can add instead? Cynthia Edwards-Hawver, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist, suggests scheduling regular “yes days” where you commit to saying yes to new experiences and invitations — and why not start right now?

“Whether it’s trying a new restaurant, going to a local event, or just spending time with someone different, these small yeses add novelty and excitement, keeping you open to growth,” she tells Bustle. It’s an ideal way to get out of a rut, bust out of a bed rot phase and remind yourself that true well-being is about striking a balance.

3. Start Yapping

If you’ve been meaning to learn how to better cope with stress, one of the best things you can do is talk it out, says Lauren Auer, LCPC, a therapist and founder of Steadfast Counseling. A good yap sesh is a great way to blow off steam, feel less lonely, and sort through all the thoughts swirling in your brain. You can vent to a friend, try audio journaling, or straight up talk to yourself. Hot tip? If you put in headphones, nobody will ever know.

Feel Better ASAP

4. Tack On 1,000 Steps A Day

While you might vow to take more hot girl walks as part of your New Year’s resolution, there’s no need to aim for 10,000 steps per day. Instead, add an extra 1,000 steps to your current total. According to Milica McDowell, MS, DPT, an orthopedic physical therapist, walking is one of the best things you can do for your well-being — and it’s totally OK to start small.

“A thousand steps a day is equivalent to about five to 10 minutes of walking,” she says. A mini stroll will still boost your mood, improve your cardio health, and help you build up to a higher step count in the future.

5. Treat Yourself To “Mini Stretches”

If you feel stiff or sore on the regular, then you definitely need to add more stretch breaks to your day. This comes recommended by ACE-certified trainer Elizabeth Sherman, who suggests a five-minute stretch when you wake up, a quick round of stretches at your desk, and a few bendy movements before bed.

Think classics like cross-body arm reaches and quad stretches, plus yoga moves like child’s pose, pigeon pose, and downward dog. Stretching reduces stress, she says, improves your posture, and helps you sleep.

6. Roll It Out

While this might sound like advice for the 65-plus community, mobility is important at any age — seriously. If you’re doing it all (strength training, stretching, walking) but still feel kind of crummy, focus on improving your mobility bit by bit with flowy, dynamic movements.

“As we age, our joints and the connective tissues suffer the most,” says Claire Jones, an instructor at SoulCycle, but it doesn’t have to be that way. She recommends loosening up a few times a week with moves like the “world’s greatest stretch, which involves lunging forward with one foot and twisting your torso as one arm reaches the sky. “I love using this movement morning and night,” she says. “Spend one to two minutes on each side exploring different variations.”

Get Organized

7. Make A “Not To Do” List

Feeling like you never get anything done? Sick of the endless to-do lists? Productivity expert Avery Morgan recommends making a “not to do” list. This should include all the things that waste your time and drain your energy, and it can be used as a simple reminder to avoid the people, places, and habits that tend to bring you down. To start, add “scrolling on your phone first thing in the morning.”

8. Commit To 5-Minute Clean-Ups

While it would be nice to overhaul your entire approach to cleaning and organizing on Jan. 1, start with small daily resets and build up from there. Set a timer for five to 10 minutes and begin folding blankets, organizing your desk, or putting items back in their designated spots. (Read: key on hook, phone on charger, coat in closet, et cetera.) “This keeps clutter from building up and makes it easier to stay on top of things,” says professional organizer Cori McDougald.

9. Try A 3-Minute Morning

If you immediately hit “like” on those perfect morning routines on TikTok and wish you had one of your own, start with an easy “three-minute morning.” According to Renée Zavislak, a licensed psychotherapist, this teeny, tiny routine can include anything from making your bed, to deep breathing, to journaling. Pick one and do it for three minutes every day. That’s it.

The magic is in the repetition, not what you’re doing, she tells Bustle. “The consistency signals major changes in your system: It reprograms your prioritization, reminding you to put yourself in your wellness first, quite literally, every day.”

Save Money

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Getty Images, Shutterstock

10. Treat Yourself To A Digital Detox

Have you been on IG nonstop this season? Then it might be time to step away, especially if you’re feeling spendy after seeing sales and hauls. It’s why Heather Winston, the chief product officer at Principal Financial Group, recommends regular, mini digital detoxes. Try removing the apps that inspire you to fill a shopping cart — like Instagram or TikTok — for a few days to give yourself a break, and then repeat the detox whenever you need to reset or stick to a budget throughout the year.

11. Schedule Monthly Money Dates

Kick off the new year by taking yourself on a money date. According to financial coach Gina Knox, this is a set time when you’ll look at your bank account and plan your budget. It’s so easy to go overboard with daily takeout, subscription services, and impulse buys, but this check-in will allow you to analyze your financial goals and spot bad habits before they spiral. To find the motivation to check in on a regular basis, grab your laptop, settle in at your favorite cafe, and treat yourself to a latte.

Studies referenced:

Bouton, ME. (2014.) Why behavior change is difficult to sustain. Prev Med. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2014.06.010.

Kerry, N. (2023.) Being Thankful for What You Have: A Systematic Review of Evidence for the Effect of Gratitude on Life Satisfaction. Psychol Res Behav Manag.oi: 10.2147/PRBM.S372432.

Murtagh, EM. (2010.) Walking: the first steps in cardiovascular disease prevention. Curr Opin Cardiol. doi: 10.1097/HCO.0b013e32833ce972.

Sources:

Sandra Kushnir, LMFT, therapist, founder, CEO of Meridian Counseling

Lauren Auer, LCPC, therapist, founder of Steadfast Counseling

Gabrielle Schreyer-Hoffman, licensed psychologist, founder of Upper East Side Psychology

Elizabeth Sherman, ACE-certified trainer, health coach, life coach

Milica McDowell, MS, DPT, orthopedic physical therapist

Claire Jones, lifestyle expert, instructor at SoulCycle

Cynthia Edwards-Hawver, Psy.D., licensed psychologist

Avery Morgan, productivity expert

Renée Zavislak, licensed psychotherapist

Heather Winston, chief product officer at Principal Financial Group

Cori McDougald, professional organizer

Gina Knox, financial coach, podcast host