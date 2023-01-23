Charity Lawson is one of 30 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart on The Bachelor Season 27 — and a recent Bachelor in Paradise winner thinks she’ll go far. Joe Amabile, who recently married Serena Pitt, told Click Bait with Bachelor Nation that she’s one to watch this season. “I think Charity is going to be in Zach’s top four,” he said. “When I saw the teaser for the season, I felt like she was having a conversation where she seemed to be the rational, reasonable person and those people usually go far.”

Besides having the support of a bona fide Bachelor Nation expert, what else do we know about Charity from The Bachelor? According to her bio for the show, she has “a smile that lights up the room, a great career, and a sweet personality to match.”

So, will Joe’s prediction come true? Here’s everything to know about Charity’s job, Instagram, and Bachelor spoilers so far.

Charity’s Job

As Charity explains in her Bachelor bio, she works as a child and family therapist — and is clearly passionate about her work. “The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose,” her profile states, adding that Charity is “extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.”

In May, Charity shared on Instagram that she received her Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University. “I get the great opportunity as a therapist to love people as Jesus loved,” she wrote. “This field of work is so beautiful, and I’m passionate about always advocating for mental health in today’s society. One of the most powerful tools we as humans have is our minds, it’s important we treat it as such, and take care of it.”

Charity’s Instagram

In addition to celebrating personal milestones like her graduation, Charity’s Instagram features selfies and snaps of her travels — including a recent trip to Paris, seemingly for her friends’ wedding.

Charity is also on TikTok, where she’s been sharing videos about her upcoming Bachelor journey. In one video, she used the “got what you’re attracted to” trending sound to make her feelings about Zach clear.

Charity’s Bachelor Spoilers

If you don’t mind missing out on the element of surprise, there are reports about (almost) the entire outcome of Zach’s Bachelor season, down to the final three women. So, is Charity one of them? Spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Charity makes it far — but not quite that far. Zach travels to her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, but Charity is reportedly eliminated at the following rose ceremony. However, it seems that Charity may still look back on her Bachelor experience fondly. In a recent Instagram post, she called 2022 “the best year of growth, love, and accomplishments.”