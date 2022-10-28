If the drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is stressing you out, here’s a reminder that the beach can lead to lasting love. Season 7 alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married on Oct. 27, just over a year after their engagement episode aired. “When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary,” Grocery Store Joe told Serena at the time. “And then I think about it with you, and then, I don’t know. It feels right.”

Forever officially started at the New York City Courthouse, Joe and Serena shared in a video of their nuptials. The low-key ceremony might have been brief, but the vows were super sweet — and when asked whether he took Serena as his spouse, Joe simply said, “Of course I do.”

The ceremony was filmed by one of the couple’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums, Natasha Parker, who also co-hosts the Click Bait podcast with Joe. She was chosen as the couple’s witness, they told People, because she’s “someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning.”

And, yes, that’s her you can hear cheering for the couple as they had their first kiss. “Sorry for squealing Lolol SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU,” she commented on the couple’s Instagram clip of the ceremony. (Joe, for his part, described the social media reveal as “hard launching our marriage” on his Instagram story.)

If you love the glamour (and guest list!) of a traditional Bachelor Nation wedding, don’t worry — that’s still on the way. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate,” the newlyweds told People.

The surprise ceremony comes days after the couple celebrated Serena’s 25th birthday, and two months after, they had their engagement party. “It all happened so fast, but now we’re a year down the road and we’ve realized our parents never even met in person yet,” Joe told People at the time.

As you might remember from Joe and Serena’s Paradise romance, they were happily coupled up by the time Joe’s ex, Kendall Long, showed up on the beach — and didn’t budge in their love for each other, despite the potential disruption. “Yes, it definitely tested our relationship in a very unique way, but I admired how he handled the situation,” Serena said on Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation at the time. “Both how he treated myself, and Kendall ... looking back, it strengthened our relationship.”