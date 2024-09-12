Charli XCX Declares Brat Autumn With A New Remix Album

Who said Brat summer was over? On Sept. 12, Charli xcx announced a new album of sorts — except it’s not really new. The singer will release Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat on Oct. 11, taking us into Brat autumn.

According to Charli’s website, the album will house previously released remixes including “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, the “girl, so confusing” version with Lorde, “360” with Robyn and Yung Lean, and A.G. Cook’s “von dutch” remix featuring Addison Rae.

While Charli has yet to reveal the full tracklist, it seems that the new project will include every song from the original album, but remixed with different artists and producers. However, there’s also a chance that it may include previously unreleased tracks from the Brat recording sessions.

In honor of the remix project, Charli has brought back the viral “Brat generator” that lets fans create lime green Brat memes inspired by the album cover. But now, the text is reversed to match the Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat aesthetic.

Who’s Working It Out On The Remix?

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The announcement comes two days before Charli kicks off her co-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan. To celebrate both endeavors, she released a new remix for “Talk talk” featuring Sivan (plus Dua Lipa speaking in both Spanish and French).

Given the star power that the remix album holds so far, fans are naturally speculating about who else could be featured on Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

Some think Taylor Swift could feature on “Sympathy is a knife,” as the song is speculated to be about her, and Charli included friendship bracelets in a recent photoshoot. Others are holding out hope for some of Charli’s previous collaborators, including Sky Ferreira and Caroline Polachek, to also return for a Brat remix.

The Brat Remix Album Tracklist

Here is the Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat tracklist so far:

360 featuring robyn & yung lean Track two Track three Track four Talk talk featuring troye sivan Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae Track seven Track eight Track nine Girl, so confusing featuring lorde Track eleven Track twelve Track thirteen Track fourteen Track fifteen Guess featuring billie eilish

This post will be updated when new tracks are announced.