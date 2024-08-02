Billie Eilish Tells Charli XCX She'd “Hit It” On New “Guess” Remix

“BRAT summer” isn’t over yet. Following her “Girl, So Confusing” collab with Lorde, and her ongoing virality adopted by the Kamala Harris Presidential campaign, Charli XCX is back with yet another bop.

The “360” hitmaker first teased a remix of the BRAT album track “Guess” on July 31, hinting that a big name would be joining her on the song. It was later confirmed that Grammy winner Billie Eilish would feature on the remix, and a mere 24 hours later, the duo dropped “Guess” with its accompanying music video.

Directed by Aiden Zamiri, the “Guess” music video shows Charli going wild at a house party, where fellow partygoers begin stripping down to their underwear as Eilish suddenly bursts through the wall driving a bulldozer. The pair later strut down a city street as it rains bras and underwear. Charli and Eilish then stand atop a giant pile of underwear which they proceed to roll down as the beat drops.

The song’s flirtatious lyrics and striking visuals have got fans talking online. But, what does the song actually mean?

“Guess” Featuring Billie Eilish Meaning

The lyrics portray a flirty exchange between the “Guess” collaborators. “You wanna guess the color of my underwear / You wanna know what I got going on down there,” Charli sings, before Billie cheekily responds, “Don't have to guess the color of your underwear. Already know what you've got going on down thеre.”

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish in the “Guess” remix music video.

Eilish also refers to her bisexuality in the BRAT track, which she first opened up about in April 2024. “Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it (Knows I'd hit it) Charli, call me if you're with it,” the Oscar winner sings.

“Guess” Featuring Billie Eilish Lyrics

Hey, Billie, you there

Uh-uh

You wanna guess the color of my underwear

You wanna know what I got goin' on down there

Is it pretty in pink or all see-through?

Is it showin' off my brand-new lower-back tattoo?

You wanna put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south

You wanna turn this shit out, that's what I'm talkin' about

Pu-pu-pu-put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south

You wanna turn this shit out, that's what l'm talkin' about (Yeah)

Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it

Send 'em to The Dare, yeah, I think he's with it

Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it

Eat it up for lunch, yeah, it's so delicious (Work it out)

Don't have to guess the color of your underwear

Already know what you've got goin' on down there

It's that lacy black pair with the little bows

The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo

I saw them when you sat down, they were peekin' out

I'm gonna tell you right now, they're all I'm thinkin' about

I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it?

Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it (Knows I'd hit it)

Charli, call me if you're with it

Yeah, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess

You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin' about? (You've been disrespectful)

Still tryin' to guess the password to my Google Drive (Are you obsessed with me?)

You wanna guess the address of the party we're at (You really are not invited)

You wanna guess if we're serious about this song