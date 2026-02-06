7 Questions I Had After Watching Charli XCX’s The Moment

Spoilers for The Moment ahead. Charli xcx is “the moment” — and she’s testing the waters to see how long she can make it last. On Feb. 6, the singer’s new mockumentary The Moment hit theaters nationwide, marking her leading film debut by playing an exaggerated version of herself and placing a satirical lens on the success of her 2024 album, Brat.

Written and directed by her frequent music video collaborator Aidan Zamiri, based on an original idea from Charli, The Moment captures a dramatized and fictionalized version of the Brat era as if it were a real documentary, exploring what Brat may have looked like if Charli had strayed from her Grammy-winning vision and only wanted to make the album as big as possible.

Some of the anti-Brat shenanigans include shooting a concert film with a questionable director, Johannes (Alexander Skarsgård), a Charli-themed credit card, and an assortment of other brand deals littered throughout the movie.

The Moment draws inspiration from other mockumentaries like This Is Spinal Tap and Spice World to explore how far Charli’s success could be pushed and to ask, “Is Brat over?” But naturally, I left the movie with many other questions, none of which are nearly as meaningful as the film’s premise, but are still important.

Is The Brat Card Real?

A24

In the film, Charli’s label partners with a bank against her will to create the Brat credit card, aimed specifically at the “young queer” demographic (with many jokes to go along with it). It turns out the Brat card is real — but also not really. Viewers can buy a custom Brat card with their name through A24’s store. But sadly, it’s not a functional credit card that can be used for purchases.

Can I See That Energy Facialist?

In the midst of tour rehearsals, Charli decides to take a sponsored solo vacation in Ibiza to relax, which only makes her ensuing mental breakdown even worse. Even the hotel’s energy facialist sensed Charli’s nerves, wrongly telling her to halt her career to have a child, before saying she was too stressed and stubborn to be treated. That said, I still want to know what’s supposed to happen during this bizarre facial, even if it means trying it myself.

Should Kylie Jenner Win An Oscar?

A24

After her failed treatment, Charli runs into Kylie Jenner, who plays an exaggerated version of herself (notice a pattern here?) that makes Charli change her mind about the Brat era, leading her to embrace Johannes because Jenner loves him. In her two minutes of screen time, Jenner is so nonchalantly persuasive and hilarious that she might beat her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to an Oscar.

What Exactly Did Charli Post?

After changing her mind and posting about the Brat card on Instagram, the deal quickly unraveled when she allegedly “misrepresented” the card in her post, causing the bank to shut down and Charli to get cancelled online. To this day, I still can’t comprehend what exactly Charli wrote that was dangerous enough to collapse an entire bank.

Can Charli Tour Johannes’ Brat Show?

A24

Thanks to Jenner and the Brat card scandal, Charli “sells out” and adheres to Johannes’ vision of the Brat Tour, which includes giant lighters, floating cigarettes, a cheap neon “BITC#” sign, and even changing the Brat logo and color. While it’s objectively much lamer than the actual Brat Tour, I secretly want Charli to play this show in real life to end the Brat era, just for the sheer hilarity of seeing her perform “I Might Say Something Stupid” suspended in mid-air and dressed like Tinkerbell.

How Is Timothée Chalamet Involved?

In the credits, none other than Timothée Chalamet is listed as one of the names in the “special thanks” section, despite not being referenced in the script or playing any part in the film. The only possible explanation is that he’s responsible for getting his girlfriend, Jenner, on board for her acting debut. Or perhaps Charli is just secretly a part of Club Chalamet?

Why Was There An Intimacy Coordinator?

An intimacy coordinator is also credited for the film, despite there being no intimate scenes or really any sexual content in The Moment (unless you count Skarsgård’s scoopneck T-shirts). But props to Charli for being considerate of everyone’s comfort on set.