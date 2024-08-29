The summer of 2024 was defined by all things brat. Once Charli XCX’s album Brat dropped on June 7, the internet shifted away from quiet luxury and sophisticated neutrals and fell in love with dirty, messy, club-girl chic. Brat summer wasn’t just a fashion trend, though. It was a mindset. A way of life.

We traded crisp button-downs for see-through tank tops and French manicures for lime green nails. If you were still sweating on the dance floor at 3 a.m., you were doing brat summer right. Bonus points if you broke a heel or lost your purse.

In a June 6 interview with @thenewsmovement, Charli XCX listed her brat summer essentials. “[It’s just] like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.” In an Instagram post on June 8, the singer went on to explain that her album is about “me, my flaws, my f*ck-ups, [and] my ego all rolled into one.”

While brat summer was reminiscent of feral girl summer and rat girl summer of years past — since both encouraged you to go out and live life like there’s no tomorrow — brat summer had an even more intense air of accepting yourself, embracing your individuality, and going through life with no regrets, just like Charli. Or Julia. (Ah, ah, ah...)

It makes sense that everyone would want to keep the good vibes going now that September is here, but do we really need a “brat autumn” — or, as some are calling it, “brautumn?”

The awkward-sounding term has caught on, with over 1.4 million posts on TikTok, many encouraging you to keep being a brat well into the cooler months. You can hang onto your Bic lighter, Y2K sunglasses, and white tanks, but be sure to throw on an oversized sweatshirt or black leather jacket, and a pair of boots. It’ll keep you warm on the subway ride to the party.

While brautumn sounds like a good time, there is something to be said about leaving brat summer in the past. It’s had its moment. It will go down in history. But it might also be time to slow down for a season of ease and rest, especially if you haven’t slept since June.

Luckily there’s the perfect alternative to brautumn, and it’s none other than demure fall. Instead of partying until dawn, demure fall is about staying in, going to bed early, and drinking water. It’s also about going to work and focusing on school, all of which is very mindful, very cutesy, and very organized, as Jules Lebron (the creator behind the meme) would say.

Demure fall highlights the simple delights of a capsule wardrobe and a cozy weekend in. If the most exciting thing you do all day is light a pumpkin-scented candle, great.

But if that feels like whiplash from brat summer, embrace a trend-free fall. “It’s a great time to take a break from social media and focus on yourself,” says Angela Williams, LCSW, a psychotherapist and mindset coach.

Instead of labeling your every move with a hashtag, just live your life, watch Gilmore Girls, and spend the season in peace. That way you’ll be fully rested and ready for the next trend, whatever it may be.

Source:

Angela Williams, LCSW, psychotherapist, mindset coach