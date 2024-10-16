Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have some tricks up their sleeves. At the Oct. 15 performance of their co-headlined tour, Sweat, they brought out Kesha as a special guest.

Charli XCX started the show — the first night at Kia Forum in Los Angeles — performing several hits from her acclaimed album Brat. She then surprised the audience by inviting Kesha onstage to debut their remix of “Spring Breakers,” which was released on Monday.

The pop princess appeared onstage for her verse, clad in a pink fur coat. The trio then performed a rendition of the singer’s iconic single “TiK ToK,” with Charli XCX and Sivan dancing and singing along in shades of Brat green.

Released in 2009, “TiK ToK” was the lead single on Kesha’s debut studio album, Animal. During the Oct. 15 performance, she added even more electro to the electro-pop anthem by incorporating heavy autotune.

Kesha at Lollapalooza 2024. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans flocked to social media to share their excitement for the crossover moment. One fan commented, “kesha was OG brat i fear,” and another said, “i havent recovered yet, ive watched this like 15 times and im still shaking.”

The Sweat tour has been full of surprise guest stars. During their show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Charli XCX and Sivan brought out internet pop darlings Lorde and Addison Rae, who performed their contributions to the Brat remixes (“girl, so confusing,” and “von dutch,” respectively). And in LA, Sivan surprised the audience with pop star Tate McRae for a performance of their joint song “You.”