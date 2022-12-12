Following the death of Cher’s beloved mother Georgia Holt – a fellow singer-songwriter who tirelessly supported her daughter’s career and appeared in the 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher – fans of the “Believe” singer have rallied round to share their photos and memories. Holt died aged 96 on Dec. 11.

In September this year, Cher said that her mother had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia, but was getting better, and the pair were able to return home the following day (Sep. 10). On Dec 11, the singer confirmed the sad news that Holt had passed away. “Mom is gone,” she wrote on Twitter.

Born in Arkansas, Holt was a singer, actor, and model. Cher is her first-born child with truck driver John Sarkisian. Cher later spoke of a turbulent childhood growing up; at one point, Holt put her in the care of Catholic orphanage, and she married and divorced six times. “Our life was so chaotic, just one insane moment after another,” Cher wrote in her autobiography The First Time – but elsewhere, she also paid tribute to her mum’s tireless support of her career in 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher. The duo also appeared together on multiple occasions, including The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Ellen DeGeneres Show – and several fans shared footage of these moments online following the sad news.

Georgia Holt also appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge alongside her grandson Chaz Bono, also taking part in the Talk Show challenge. “Rest In peace Georgia Holt,” posted Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. “So sad, but what an amazing life and you gave to [sic] world the most amazing gift, thinking of you Cher.”

Below, fans share their tributes to Holt.