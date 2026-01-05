Chloe Fineman Reveals “Botched” Cosmetic Work In New Video

Just as Simone Biles detailed her rough recovery from her breast augmentation, and Heather Gay totaled up her cosmetic work receipts for Bustle’s Vanity Project, high-profile voices are getting candid about plastic surgery, injectables, and beyond. And most recently, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman got real about her own relationship with the med spa.

Fineman’s Public Service Announcement

On Jan. 4, Fineman took to social media with a PSA-style video set to Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel.” Over a slideshow of post-treatment selfies, the comedian narrates: “Every year, hundreds of women will say they’re going on a trip, or visiting family in Connecticut. But really, they’ll be going ham at a med spa — doing crazy sh*t like laser stuff, salmon j*zz, Sculptra plaster, or whatever the hell this was,” she says, referencing one photo that appears to show a bruised face.

After these treatments, Fineman continued, “these women will hide themselves away in caves like bears, while taking hundreds of selfies like this they’ll send to friends and family who will lie and say, ‘It’s not that bad.’”

But Fineman wants to start 2026 on a new leaf... maybe. “This year, I pledge to stop the cycle,” she says, before concluding the video: “Just kidding, I’m going Friday.” She also wondered in the post’s caption, “Can we normalize having a ‘Botched’ iPhone photo album?”

Indeed, several friends and fellow celebrities voiced their appreciation for Fineman’s transparency. Kristin Chenoweth was seemingly inspired, declaring: “I’m in.” And Lindsay Lohan — whom Fineman joined in Freakier Friday — commented a trio of laughing emojis on Instagram.

The pals have actually discussed cosmetic work before. Interviewing Lohan for Elle last year, Fineman told the star that she has the “skin of dreams, so honey, whatever you’re selling, I’m buying.” The women shared positive attitudes toward Botox and lasers, and Fineman took it a step further by suggesting she’s open to it all. “I just kind of show up and say, ‘Salmon sperm, whatever — just put it on. I don’t care,’” she said.

Treatment Transparency

Of course, as her latest video demonstrates, Fineman’s been through her share of trial and error when it comes to cosmetic work. In 2022, she told Popsugar about trying Fraxel — “I didn't know you’re not supposed to rub off [the numbing cream applied beforehand], so I had a red scar across my forehead,” she said — as well as the time she “gashed open” her nose, removing peach fuzz with an exfoliating tool.