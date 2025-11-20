A week after opening up about her use of plastic surgery, Simone Biles is keeping the conversation going — sharing specifics about her breast augmentation in a new TikTok.

At the start of a Nov. 19 video captioned “girl talk 🍒,” Biles promised to share “what everyone’s been waiting for.” She wasted no time offering details about her boob job experience, which was performed on June 16 by Houston-based Dr. Kriti Mohan. “She’s the best,” Biles said.

Biles and her doctor opted for 310cc, high-profile, extra-filled silicone implants. “We decided under the muscle was gonna be the best option for me, based on my inspiration photos, to get the most natural look,” she explained.

The record-setting Olympic gymnast also shared some details about her personal body size, for reference. As for recovery? “Y’all lied. This sh*t hurts so bad. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, after my surgery, I was up and at the movies, at the mall, I went shopping,’” Biles said. But in her experience? “Hell no. Your girl could not move by herself.”

Her “rough” recovery began with a full two weeks off, Biles said, with her husband Jonathan Owens helping her get out of bed as needed.

It’s not that Biles had complications, she clarified. Rather, she offered up a theory as to why recovery was more taxing than anticipated. “I would say that — I don’t know, I’m just assuming — I’m a little bit more muscular than most girls that get them done,” she playfully pointed out. “So going under the muscle and kind of doing all that work, really hurt my body.”

At first, Biles said, her breasts were up to her neck, prompting her to “freak out” and consult her doctor. “I was like, ‘Take them out, they need to be smaller ... because they look like aliens at first.” But now, she concluded, “They’re perfect.”

Biles went on to address a few final notes, acknowledging the risk that comes with surgery, and sharing that her half-inch incisions “look really good” before inviting viewers to share additional questions in the comments.

Chest Chat

Of course, Biles isn’t the only high-profile figure to share plastic surgery specifics with her followers.

This summer, Kylie Jenner responded to a TikTok user who was eager to know what she had done, specifically, so they might do the same. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol,” she commented.