In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Lili Reinhart opens up about her experience with acne, salmon sperm facials, and everyday makeup essentials.

Lili Reinhart has tried everything on the acne treatment spectrum, from Accutane to pimple patches. “I was on Spironolactone for a while, but I didn’t want to be on a long-term prescription, so then I just raw-dogged it,” she tells me.

The 29-year-old actor is sitting next to me, looking like a modern-day Cher Horowitz in a silk butter-yellow dress — and though her skin is clear and glowing, I can hear it in the way she speaks about her acne experience that she’s been through the wringer. Now, she says she has “a lot of compassion” for her skin. “When I was younger, [having breakouts] was the end of the world, and I would wear a beanie or get bangs or not leave my house,” Reinhart shares.

Along with a healthier mindset, having her own skin care line — Personal Day, which entered Ulta stores earlier this month — helps, too. “The whole thing with Personal Day is making sure none of our products have acne-triggering ingredients in them,” she says.

Instagram/@lilireinhart Since the Riverdale star has her complexion in a better place, she’s experimenting with new treatments. “I’m really trying to continue doing microneedling before I venture into Botox,” says Reinhart. “I’ve tried it with salmon sperm, and I had a glow for a week, but then it went away.” Ahead, she takes Bustle through her go-to beauty products — including the high-tech device she tries to use every day.

Her Staple Moisturizer Personal Day Dive Deep Mevalonic Moisturizer Ulta $38 See On Ulta “My skin care routine is now almost entirely Personal Day, and I can confidently say my skin looks the best it’s ever looked. I use this moisturizer every single day, along with my cleanser and lip balm.”

Her MVP Concealer Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer Sephora $42 See On Sephora “Depending on how much coverage I want, I’ll either use my Armani or Nars concealer. Armani’s is just a little bit softer. I use it when I’m not wearing foundation to cover any redness.”

Her Go-To Hair Treatment Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Hair Mask Sephora $73 See On Sephora “My hair sucks. It’s damaged, I have alopecia, it’s really frizzy — so I try to treat it constantly. Now, I only wash it once a week. I’ve built up that stamina. Instead of using a conditioner, I’ll use this mask.”

Her Must-Have Beauty Device Time Master Pro With Hop+ Collagen Gel Snatched By Pauly Blanch $800 See On Snatched By Pauly Blanch “This is an LED and microcurrent device in one. I use this and an LED panel called a Celluma that I lie under. Because I’m obsessed with my skin, I will take 30 minutes a day to use these. I won’t take that time to meditate, but I’ll treat my skin.”

Her Brow Essential Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Detailing Eyebrow Pencil Sephora $26 See On Sephora “I don’t like to take my time getting ready because I don’t really wear makeup on a day-to-day basis. I’ll typically wash my face, brush my brows up with a spoolie and fill them in with my Anastasia pencil, and apply some concealer around my nose and under-eyes. Then I hit the road.”