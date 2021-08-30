Bachelor In Paradise is often an opportunity for franchise alums who didn’t make it far on their seasons to reintroduce themselves to viewers. See: Grocery Store Joe and Tahzjuan Hawkins, who were both sent home early but later became fan favorites. Such is the case for Chris Conran, who competed on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and was eliminated before Tayshia Adams even showed up. Ahead of his debut in Mexico, here’s everything to remember about the contestant.

Chris Is Still Close With Old Contestants

Chris may not have hit it off with Clare, but he managed to make some other lasting relationships in Bachelor Nation. In January, he visited Colorado with two contestants from his season: Noah Erb and Chasen Nick. He and Chasen have appeared frequently together on each other’s Instagram feeds and appear to have become close. “Just Chasen sunsets with my brother 👊🏼 Might have lasted only a single night, but built relationships to last a lifetime,” Chris captioned a March picture of them in Malibu.

Chris has also become friends with a former Bachelorette: Katie Thurston. In May, Chris posted a photo of him and Katie celebrating her then-forthcoming season. “There’s nothing fake about her, and that’s what I love about Katie. I can’t wait to watch her journey and see her stiff arm all the BS on the way to finding love,” he wrote, adding that Katie is a “great friend and one of my best hype-women.”

Chris Loves To Travel

According to his Bachelorette bio, Chris works as a landscape design salesman in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, he aspires to leave the city as often as possible. His bio says his goal in life is to travel to 200 countries and still has 180 more to go.

As such, he’s looking for a partner who loves to travel, but also someone who’s sharp, witty, and easygoing. If he does find the right person, it sounds like he’ll be happy ditching planes and airports to settle down. He’s the oldest of four kids, and hopes to someday have three or four children of his own so he has “a good reason to rock a minivan.”

Chris’ Bachelor In Paradise Experience

There are already several couples going strong on Bachelor in Paradise, but as we saw with Maurissa and Riley, things can shift pretty instantly with a new arrival. There aren’t many clues to be gleaned about who Chris might connect with from the Season 7 trailer, which only shows a brief shot of him ziplining while yelling “I love Paradise.” But that’s enough to surmise Chris goes on a date while in Mexico, and Reality Steve hints that he’ll disrupt a current couple.