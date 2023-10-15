Chris Evans Confirmed His Marriage To Alba Baptista In An Adorable Way

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista quietly said “I do” in early September — so quietly, in fact, they never even revealed their engagement. So, it came as little surprise that the newlyweds never made a grand wedding announcement — until now.

“A little more personal stuff: I got married,” Evans confirmed to New York Comic Con 2023 attendees on Oct. 14, displaying his gold wedding band, according to multiple outlets. The Avengers actor further revealed that they had two “really, really great” wedding ceremonies: one in his new wife’s native Portugal and the other “on the East Coast,” near Boston.

“They were wonderful and beautiful,” he told the crowd at NYC’s Javits Center. Evans noted, however, that “it’s a lot planning a wedding,” let alone two.

“For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you,” he shared, before giving fans a small behind-the-scenes glimpse at his married life. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The “I Do” Details

Evans and Baptista reportedly exchanged vows in front of such famous friends as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, in Massachusetts on Sept. 9, according to People.

Afterward, the guests partied at the couple’s Boston-area home, where “a large tent and dance floor were set up” and music could be heard late into the night, per the magazine’s source. Guests also reportedly feted the couple at another celebration at a private home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

However, further details are scarce. The nuptials were “locked down tight” and attendees had to sign NDAs and hand in their cellphones, Page Six reported at the time. Days later, the outlet also cited a source in revealing the newlyweds’ plans for a second ceremony in Portugal “for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts.”

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The European ceremony was reportedly slated to take place the week of Sept. 11, with the couple jetting off on their honeymoon afterward.

Where It All Began

Though dating rumors began swirling in January 2022, Evans and Baptista’s relationship largely flew under the radar for several months. In November 2022, People reported that they had been dating for over a year — and the romance had turned serious. Citing an insider, the magazine revealed that Evans had “never been happier,” and his “family and friends all adore” Baptista.

The couple remained tight-lipped on any relationship details, though. In his 2022 Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans offered only that he was “very content” with his personal life, before opening up about his desire to start a family one day.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said, without ever directly mentioning Baptista. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If his marriage confirmation at NYCC is any indication, he may slowly begin sharing more of his love story with the public, too.