The reigning Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market. Chris Evans, 41, is happily dating 25-year-old actor Alba Baptista, best known for starring in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, according to People. Fans first caught on to their potential romance in January 2022 when the two followed each other on Instagram, and a source confirmed their romance to the outlet in November, revealing that the couple has been dating for over a year. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” the source said.

So who exactly is Alba Baptista? The lucky lady is of Portuguese descent and can speaking five languages, including her native Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, and German. Baptista has an interest in philanthropy, similar to Evans. In 2018, she reportedly worked at a Cambodian orphanage focusing on educational efforts. She is the child of an engineer and a translator, and made her acting debut in 2014 in the Portuguese TV series Jardins Proibidos.

Baptista built a career in Portuguese entertainment before crossing over into English-language projects. She now plays the lead in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, which premiered in 2020 and follows an orphaned teen who discovers she has superpowers. Earlier this year, she co-starred in the well-received drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which she described as “a heartwarming film that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

Evans and Baptista rarely post about or comment on their personal lives and have yet to go public with their romance, but Page Six published images of the couple holding hands in Central Park just hours after word of their relationship got out. The outlet reports that they dropped each other’s hands after noticing paparazzi nearby.

While Evans and Baptista might be a little camera shy, he has spoken candidly about his desire to settle down and start a family. When doing press for The Gray Man in July, in the early months of their relationship, Evans admitted that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner” and that he found the pressures of Hollywood difficult for his personal life.

He reiterated his hopes in the People Sexiest Man Alive cover story. “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.” From what it sounds like, he’s well on his way to fulfilling that dream.