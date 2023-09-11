Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly tied the knot. As per PEOPLE, the couple are said to have married over the weekend commencing Sept. 9 at a private Cape Cod estate in Massachusetts. A string of famous guests also reportedly attended the celebrity nuptials, including the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who a source claims were “very happy, joking and smiling” following the wedding festivities.

A source also claimed to Page Six that the newly married couple exchanged vows during a “beautiful” and intimate ceremony that was “locked down tight.”

In Nov. 2022, an insider claimed to PEOPLE that Evans and fellow actor Baptista — who is best known for her roles in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Netflix’s Warrior Nun — had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.” The source added at the time: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Speaking to PEOPLE for the outlet’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans disclosed that he was feeling “very content” with his personal life at the time, and opened up about his desire to one day start a family.

“That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” the Captain America star shared. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

The actor, who has previously dated fellow actors Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate, and Minka Kelly, continued: “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better.”