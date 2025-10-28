Captain America is now a father. Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have reportedly welcomed their first child. According to TMZ, Baptista gave birth on Oct. 25 in Evans’ homestate of Massachusetts, but the name and sex of their baby are still unknown.

The couple never officially confirmed their pregnancy. However, rumors swirled that Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, were expecting their first child on Father’s Day, when an Instagram fan account for the duo posted a tribute and tagged their respective fathers. Bapista’s dad, Luiz, sweetly replied, “Many thanks, dear Chris. Your turn is coming!”

The actor has been open about his hopes to start a family, telling Access Hollywood in November 2024 that he “absolutely” wanted to have children, and stating that “the title of dad is an exciting one.” When Evans was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, he expressed his wish to be known as a father and husband.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he explained. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Chris & Alba’s Love Story

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Evans and Baptista, a fellow actor and humanitarian, started dating in 2021 but kept their romance under wraps for months. People first reported their relationship in November 2022, with a source stating that they had been dating “for over a year and it's serious.” However, Evans refrained from giving any details, simply saying that he was “very content” in his personal life.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 without announcing their engagement beforehand. Evans eventually confirmed that he was married two months later, revealing at New York Comic Con that they held two “really, really great” ceremonies: one in Baptista’s native Portugal, and another “on the East Coast,” near his hometown of Boston.

Despite keeping their engagement a secret, Evans revealed details about his proposal to The Knot in June, stating that he popped the question in her native language. “I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese, and I had practiced all week,” he explained, recalling how “nervous” he got when he proposed. “I actually think I screwed it up, but I still know it!”

Evans and Baptista made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars Party in March 2024, which remains their only public appearance as a couple to date.