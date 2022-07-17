Ahead of his next star turn in the Netflix thriller The Gray Man, Chris Evans’ dating life is once again a topic of conversation — and this time, it’s not because of more celebrity dating rumors (the latest of which include a debunked Selena Gomez connection). No, the most recent update to Evans’ dating life comes straight from the man himself, of his own volition.

In a recent interview with Shondaland, Evans was asked about his Gray Man character’s “laser focus.” (ICYMI, Evans plays the “psychopathic” Lloyd Hansen, per Netflix — a former CIA colleague “who will stop at nothing” to hunt down the titular Gray Man.) When the outlet pondered if Evans, too, shared that obsession for anything in his own life, he delivered a very personal perspective.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” he said. The Captain America alum acknowledged, though, that working in Hollywood doesn’t necessarily make that super easy. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great,” he continued. “I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Though Evans is already a dog dad to an adorable rescue named Dodger, he’s been open about his desire to start a human family in the near future. “I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he told Men’s Journal in 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and sh*t like that.”

The Lightyear star’s last public relationship was with fellow actor Jenny Slate, whom he dated from 2016 to 2017 (and then once more, briefly, in early 2018). “It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” Evans said of Slate in 2017 — incidentally, during their first breakup. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”

For now, Evans seems to be single — but, by his own admission, very much looking. So for fans who hope the actor gets to fulfill his dream of being a dad, rest assured: He’s on the same page.