This Marvel actor is once again proving he's a real-life Steve Rogers. Chris Evans is sending a real Captain America shield to a boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack. On July 9, 6-year-old Bridger Walker rescued his younger sister when a dog came charging at her, only to be attacked himself. Bridger's aunt, Nikki Walker, recounted the ordeal in a July 12 Instagram that also showed the result of his brave actions. According to his aunt, Bridger got 90 stitches and is now at home healing.

Bridger's aunt tagged some of his "favorite heroes" in the post, including Evans, and the actor soon got wind of the story, which also went viral. As a result, Evans sent a message to Bridger, which Walker shared on Instagram on July 15. In the video, the Captain America actor encouraged Bridger, saying, "Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you." He added, "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

He then told Bridger that he would be sending him "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it." To make the message all the more heartwarming, Walker shared a side-by-side video which included Bridger's reaction to the video — which he watched while wearing his own Captain America costume. Bridger He smiled and said he felt "good" about Evans' gift.

In addition to Evans, Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented on the aunt's original Instagram posts, per Entertainment Weekly. In his comment, he said Bridger was "more of a man than many, many I have seen or know." Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, also told Brdiger's aunt she was sending a direct message to her, per CBS News. The publication also reported that Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) called Bridger "the first Avenger."

One might even say Bridger is now an official member of the team of superheroes, especially now that he's getting his very own Captain America shield.