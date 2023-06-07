Throughout his career, Chris Hemsworth has become well known for his roles in Star Trek, Rush, and The Cabin in the Woods, to name just a few. However, in a recent interview, the Australian actor revealed that he “got sick” of playing one of his biggest movie roles to date.

Speaking to GQ, Hemsworth disclosed that he grew tired of portraying the character of Marvel’s Thor “every couple of years.” As fans will recall, the actor first took on the role in 2011’s Thor and went on to play the superhero in all of the film’s subsequent sequels, as well as in three Marvel Avengers movies.

“I love the experience. I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process,” he told the outlet. “Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel... and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different. You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years,” Hemsworth added.

On whether he’d ever consider reprising the character of Thor, the actor shared that he wants to do “some other stuff for a while’’ — adding that if he did ever return to the role, the movie “would have to be totally different” to what has come before. “We’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes. Otherwise, it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, ‘I’ve seen it.’”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth also disclosed to GQ what he really thinks about the Taika Waititi-directed Thor movies, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder, revealing that his children’s friends “critiqued” them for having “too much humor.”

“I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” the actor concluded.