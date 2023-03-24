Chris Pine Shares Surprising Fact About The Princess Diaries 2

More than 18 years after the last Princess Diaries instalment, the much-anticipated third chapter has finally been confirmed. Speaking in Jan. 2023, lead star Anne Hathaway said it is “thrilling” to see the “level of excitement” for the upcoming third movie, and acknowledged that waiting for Princess Diaries 3 to finally hit cinemas is “probably very frustrating” for longtime fans — many of whom have been anticipating a sequel since 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, which alongside Hathaway starred the likes of Julie Andrews and Chris Pine.

Speaking to Heat on March 23, Pine reflected on his Princess Diaries role and shared a surprising tidbit about his portrayal of the dashing Nicholas Deveraux. “I don’t really have anything to tell you,” the actor replied when asked about the forthcoming sequel, before revealing that he gets “more people commenting” on The Princess Diaries 2 “out of everything I’ve done.”

Pine then joked that his “hair was about nine feet tall” in the 2004 comedy, which follows Princess Mia (Hathaway) as she is faced with a new dilemma of finding a suitable husband within 30 days, or she cannot be crowned the Queen of Genovia.

During a 2022 interview with Extra TV, Pine also shared that he was yet to read a Princess Diaries 3 script, revealing that if the film is based in Los Angeles, he’ll “be there.” Meanwhile, speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2022, the Princess of Genovia herself, Hathaway, said she would “more than entertain” the idea of starring in a third movie. “I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” she added.

However, Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter that her return would be unlikely. “I think it would be too late to do it now. Especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”