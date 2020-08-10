Just a few hours after their baby's arrival was confirmed, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger shared their daughter's name alongside a sweet photo of her little hand. Pratt shared their daughter's moniker on Instagram, revealing that her middle name is a tribute to Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver. (Schwarzenegger shared the same photo on her Instagram, as well.) The little one's full name is Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris." He also shared two Bible verses in his post, Psalm 126:3 and Psalm 127:3-4.

The couple didn't share how they came about their daughter's first name, but according to The Bump, Lyla means "island beauty." And while it's not a Biblical name, it is a pet form of Delilah, who is known for cutting off Samson's hair. As Pratt's post demonstrates, he and Schwarzenegger are religious, so it's possible baby Lila's name could have been inspired by Delilah.

While the origins of her first name haven't been divulged, it's clear that her middle name is a tribute to her grandmother. Shriver hasn't made her own post about her granddaughter just yet, but she did congratulate her daughter with a message on Schwarzenegger's post. "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!" she wrote.

A source told People that Shriver and Lyla's granddad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, were among the first to meet the family's new addition. "As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] visited," they said. "They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs."

Baby Lyla is Pratt and Schwarzenegger's first child together. Pratt has a son, 7-year-old Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. People's insider also shared that Schwarzenegger is glad that her husband has experience with a newborn. "She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed," the insider said. "Chris keeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

From her grandmother's well wishes to her doting parents, it's clear that Lyla is already surrounded by love.