Chrissy Teigen Is A Hooters Girl Now

Chrissy Teigen is a model, TV show host, published author, and now — drumroll, please — a Hooters girl. On Thursday, March 4, Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her stylist Alana Van Deraa's Hooters-themed birthday party, which included a wide variety of chicken wings, a two-tiered Hooters cake, and yes, those signature Hooters outfits.

"Happy @hooters birthday @alanavanderaa !!!" the 35-year-old captioned a photo of the menu, which included everything from garlic habanero ranch wings to curly fries. Teigen isn't the only member of her family who got in the spirit, either. In one image she shared, her husband John Legend was sporting a Hooters baseball cap. In another, their 4-year-old daughter Luna was sitting at the table wearing a Hooters t-shirt.

Teigen, for her part, dressed exactly like a waitress from the popular restaurant chain. Her outfit was complete with a white Hooters tank top, orange shorts, and a small black apron. The other photos she shared featured an orange and white balloon arch, guests digging into the food, and lots of Hooters merch.

Instagram (@chrissyteigen)

It should come as no surprise that Teigen followed the theme to a T. As her fans know, she loves dressing up and she always takes Halloween very seriously. Last year, for example, she dressed up as the ballerina from Black Swan and required her nurse — who was there to help out after her pregnancy loss — to dress up as a plague doctor. "It's Halloween here at the legend household," she wrote alongside a photo of herself getting her vitals checked.

In the past, the Lip Sync Battle host donned a number of impressive costumes, including Queen Elizabeth II, Maleficent, and even Guy Fieri. Her Hooters costume, of course, ranks among the best, but if we know Chrissy Teigen as well as we think we do, we can almost guarantee that another show-stopping costume is right around the corner.