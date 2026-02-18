Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Her Ongoing Cancer Scare

Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about a potential health battle. On Feb. 17, the Disney Channel alum revealed that she received positive results from a preliminary cancer screening. “I got the results back a little bit before filming down in Florida,” she said in an Instagram video. “My husband's came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative.”

Romano explained that her results are not an official cancer diagnosis, stating that her next step is to get a PET scan, which is primarily used to detect and monitor cancer but can also diagnose other conditions. In her caption, she wrote that she was getting the scan later this week, and postulated that “hopefully it’s something easy to treat.”

Regardless, she teared up in the video telling her story. “I'm sure people think I'm overreacting,” she said. “But I'm not, because cancer is pretty serious. Man, I have two little girls.” Romano shares two daughters, 9-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Sofia, with her husband, Brendan Rooney.

Why Did She Get Tested?

Romano decided to get tested due to a history of cancer in her family, explaining that both of her parents had been diagnosed with cancer, and while her mother “beat it,” her father “eventually didn’t.” Her maternal grandmother also died of lung cancer, giving her cause for concern.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also became friendly with James Van Der Beek after moving to Austin, Texas, which played into her decision. The late actor died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48, following a nearly three-year battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch,” Romano shared. “His family's amazing. He's a pillar of our community in Texas. They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he's not with us anymore, and cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test.”

Romano admitted that she was “nervous and a bit scared” about what’s to come, but is trying to remain positive, sharing gratitude for her family and promising to keep fans updated on her health status.

“When you're somebody like me, you gotta take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you,” she said. “So know that I have a loving family around me to support me, and gonna keep fighting for answers and eventually giving you updates.”