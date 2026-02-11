Dawson’s Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dies At 48

James Van Der Beek has died at 48 years old, his family shared in a statement on Feb. 11. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” they wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum received a diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023, which he shared publicly in November 2024. At the time, the actor said he was “cautiously optimistic” — and hopeful that discussing his experience might help raise awareness about the rising rates of colorectal cancer in younger people.

More to come...