Dawson’s Creek & More Co-Stars Pay Tribute To James Van Der Beek

Friends and former castmates are remembering James Van Der Beek following his death at 48 years old.

His family wrote on Instagram that the actor, husband, and father of six “passed peacefully” on the morning of Feb. 11 and “met his final days with courage, faith, and grace” less than three years after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared a GoFundMe for those who would like to support the family. Additionally, the actor’s Dawson’s Creek co-stars and other celebrities shared touching tributes in posts and comments.

Busy Philipps

In a moving post, Busy Philipps remembered her Dawson’s Creek castmate, with whom she’d later reunite on Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, as “one in a billion.”

“My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today… every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister,” she wrote. “But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children.”

Philipps linked to the fundraiser for the late actor, concluding her message with a note of gratitude “for our friendship all these years.”

Mary-Margaret Humes

Fellow Dawson’s Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Van Der Beek’s on-screen mom, shared sweet photos with the late actor. “James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity,” she wrote. “I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping.”

Emma Slater

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater, who partnered with Van Der Beek on the show in 2019, shared a sweet throwback photo and called the actor her “big brother.”

“It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships,” she said in part of a lengthy, heartfelt tribute. “You, Kimberly and the kids became family and I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dancer thanked Van Der Beek for his “unmatched” kindness, patience, and empathy — and reflected on seeing him for the last time days earlier. “I’m lucky to have known the man that you are,” she said. “You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you.”

Alfonso Ribeiro

DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro also remembered Van Der Beek in an emotional post. “I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer,” he wrote, recalling “the highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back.”

Ribeiro called Van Der Beek his brother, thanking the actor and his wife for changing his life. “I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart,” he said. “I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life. I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me.”

Krysten Ritter

Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 star Krysten Ritter remembered working with Van Der Beek on the show, where he played a sitcom version of himself. “Beautiful human inside and out,” she wrote in her story. “Smart, funny, empathetic, kind, talented, and just pure magic — I’m so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken. All my love goes out to his amazing wife Kimberly and their children.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar called Van Der Beek “one of the good guys” in a sweet throwback post to her story.

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray — who crossed paths with Van Der Beek on both Dawson’s Creek and his own teen drama, One Tree Hill — called the late actor a “giant,” and sent a message to his family. “We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Lexi Minetree

Lexi Minetree, who worked with Van Der Beek on the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, said she was “honored” to have collaborated with him, writing: “He truly met everyone with a generosity of spirit and kindness.”

She also wrote in her Instagram story, “Words cannot express how much you will be missed.”