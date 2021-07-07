Ciara Channeled Princess Diana In Her Anniversary Photos From Italy

It’s been five years since Ciara and Russell Wilson exchanged their vows, and he still treats her like royalty. On Tuesday, July 6, the singer took to Instagram to share photos from the couple’s romantic Italy vacation, where they are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary. “You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess @DangeRussWilson,” Ciara wrote alongside a series of images from her and Wilson’s vacation. And if one of the photos looks eerily familiar, that’s because it’s totally been done before.

After sharing a few pictures of the happy couple that are worthy of being Vogue covers, Ciara included a photo of her leaving a Venice restaurant with security in tow. As it turns out, she was recreating an image of Princess Diana from 1985 from that same spot. And although the “Level Up” artist wasn’t wearing a polka-dot blazer like the People’s Princess, she copied Diana’s mannerisms to a tee and shared the original picture of the royal icon to prove it.

This, of course, wasn’t the only post the couple shared from their dreamy getaway. Later on, Ciara returned to the social media app to show off her backless leopard gown. In the photo, she is arm in arm with Wilson, who looks dapper as ever in an all-black suit. “5 Years & Forever To Go,” the singer captioned the post. “There’s no place I’d rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson. You Are My Everything! Ti Amo Tanto Mi Amore.”

After posting several pictures from their vacation on his own feed, Wilson took time out of their intimate getaway to share a lovey-dovey message to his wife in return. “5 years of Love as husband & wife, mom & dad, best friends, business partners and more,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair looking into each other’s eyes. “You leave me speechless. There are no words that could ever describe my love for you. Only Heaven knows. 5 years & Forever to go! Andiamo!”

The photos and captions, though stunning, probably don’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the happily married couple. Ciara and Russell are no strangers to expressing their love for each other on social media. On Father’s Day, the pop star shared photos of their family and doted over the football player’s parenting skills. They share two children together — 4-year-old Sienna and 11-month-old Win — and Russell is also a stepfather to Ciara’s 7-year-old son Future.

“Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There,” Ciara wrote at the time. “Everyday I get to see the power of God’s love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God’s called them to be! We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby.” Wilson posted a similar message for his wife on Mother’s Day. “You are truly Heaven Sent!” he wrote. “How you love, care, hold, protect, comfort, and so much more. We Did Dat! And We Doin’ it! We LOVE YOU to Heaven & Back!”