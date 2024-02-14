Cillian Murphy isn’t fond of one of his earliest big screen roles.

Confessing that he hasn’t seen many of his own movies, Murphy told GQ that he has regrets about starring in 2005’s Red Eye opposite Rachel McAdams. “I don’t think it’s a good movie,” he said. “It’s a good B movie.”

Directed by Wes Craven, the psychological thriller follows the story of a hotel manager (McAdams) who becomes embroiled in a terrorist plot during a red-eye flight to Miami.

While he wasn’t pleased with the final product, Murphy expressed his “love” for co-star McAdams, adding that the pair “had fun making it.”

Cillian Murphy and Rachel McAdams in Red Eye. DreamWorks Pictures / 'Red Eye'

McAdams shares her co-star’s fond memories of filming Red Eye. “We’d listen to music and gab away while doing the crossword puzzle,” she recalled to GQ for Murphy’s Feb. 2024 cover story.

“They say the nicest people sometimes make the best villains,” she added, referring to Murphy’s character in the movie, assassin Jackson Rippner, who transitions from a seemingly good guy to an all-out villain.

Murphy Liked Being The Good & Bad Guy

Murphy also revealed that “the duality” of playing “the nice guy and the bad guy” in the same movie is what inspired him to sign on to Craven’s Red Eye.

“It’s why I wanted to play it. That two thing,” he continued. “The only reason it appealed to me is you could do that — that turn, you know?”

This isn’t the first time Murphy has voiced his honest opinion about Red Eye. In 2021, he described the film as “schlocky” during an interview with Uproxx.

Wes Craven, Rachel McAdams, and Cillian Murphy. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“I remember when I saw it was like ‘Oh, that’s kind of a schlocky B movie.’ Rachel McAdams is excellent in it,” he said at the time. “I didn’t think I gave a very nuanced performance in it. But, listen, if people love the movie then that’s great.”

Red Eye Was A Box Office Hit

Despite Murphy’s critiques, the film achieved both positive reviews and commercial success upon its 2005 release, taking in almost $100 million at the global box office against a $26 million budget.