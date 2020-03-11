The new men are finally here. Following the temporary shutdown in March of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette due to COVID-19, the 2020 Bachelorette contestants have once again been announced. There's a total of 42 men ready to sweep Clare off her feet. Out of the list, 25 new men have been added with 17 suitors from the original group of contestants that were announced in March remaining.

On Wednesday, July 15, the potential contestants were shared on Facebook. They range in age from 25 to 40. And, of course, Matt James, who was originally announced a suitor for Clare is no longer a contestant. As announced in June, Matt was revealed as the next Bachelor — the first Black Bachelor in the franchise's history. Matt is excited about his next adventure and told Good Morning America, "I'm hoping that when that limo pulls up, there's a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo." He also wished Clare the best on her Bachelorette journey.

Clare was first announced as the next Bachelorette on March 2, and she's more than ready to start handing out those roses. As the oldest Bachelorette ever in the history of the series, 39-year-old Clare knows what she wants and she's ready for love. She first became part of Bachelor Nation all the way back in 2014 when she appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, and she later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, so to say she deserves her happy ending is an understatement.

Now she's giving the popular ABC dating competition series another try. And one of the following contestants could very well be Clare's future husband. Let's take a look.

1 AJ Age: 28 City: Irvine, California

2 Alex Age: 28 City: El Paso, Texas

3 Ben Age: 29 City: Indianapolis, Indiana

4 Bennett Age: 37 City: Atlanta, Georgia

5 Blake Monar Age: 30 City: Rockport, Indiana

6 Blake Moynes Age: 29 City: Burlington, Ontario, Canada

7 Brandon Age: 28 City: Cleveland, Ohio

8 Brendan Age: 30 City: Milford, Massachusetts

9 Chasen Age: 31 City: Walnut Creek, California

10 Chris Age: 27 City: St. Louis, Missouri

11 Collins Age: 30 City: Midlothian, Virginia

12 Dale Age: 31 City: Brandon, South Dakota

13 Demar Age: 26 City: San Diego, California

14 Ed Age: 36 City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

15 Ellis Age: 26 City: Libertyville, Illinois

16 Garin Age: 34 City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

17 Gary Age: 29 City: Cleveland, Ohio

18 Ivan Age: 28 City: Dallas, Texas

19 Jason Age: 31 City: Rutland, Vermont

20 Jay Age: 29 City: Langhorne, Pennsylvania

21 Jeremy Age: 40 City: Virginia Beach, Virginia

22 Joe Age: 36 City: North Woodmere, New York

23 Jordan C. Age: 26 City: Southington, Connecticut

24 Jordan M. Age: 30 City: Deerborn, Michigan

25 Josh Age: 31 City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

26 Karl Age: 33 City: Miami, Florida

27 Kenny Age: 39 City: Oaklawn, Florida

28 Mike Age: 38 City: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

29 Montel Age: 30 City: Hingham, Massachusetts

30 Noah Age: 25 City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

31 Page Age: 37 City: Sante Fe, New Mexico

32 Peter Age: 32 City: Everett, Massachusetts

33 Riley Age: 30 City: Detroit, Michigan

34 Robby Age: 31 City: St. Pete Beach, Florida

35 Spencer Age: 30 City: La Jolla, California

36 Tien Age: 36 City: Great Neck, New York

37 Tyler C. Age: 27 City: Gassaway, West Virginia

38 Tyler S. Age: 36 City: Dallas, Texas

39 Uzoma Age: 29 City: Dallas, Texas

40 Yosef Age: 29 City: Mobile, Alabama

41 Zac C. Age: 36 City: Haddonfield, Pennsylvania

42 Zach J. Age: 37 City: Yakima, Washington

And there you have it. There isn't an official premiere date yet, but The Bachelorette is getting ready to film soon, depending on the health and safety of everyone involved.

