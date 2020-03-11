TV & Movies
Meet Clare Crawley's New 'Bachelorette' Contestants
After a coronavirus-caused shakeup, here are the new contestants fighting to win Clare's final rose.
The new men are finally here. Following the temporary shutdown in March of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette due to COVID-19, the 2020 Bachelorette contestants have once again been announced. There's a total of 42 men ready to sweep Clare off her feet. Out of the list, 25 new men have been added with 17 suitors from the original group of contestants that were announced in March remaining.
On Wednesday, July 15, the potential contestants were shared on Facebook. They range in age from 25 to 40. And, of course, Matt James, who was originally announced a suitor for Clare is no longer a contestant. As announced in June, Matt was revealed as the next Bachelor — the first Black Bachelor in the franchise's history. Matt is excited about his next adventure and told Good Morning America, "I'm hoping that when that limo pulls up, there's a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo." He also wished Clare the best on her Bachelorette journey.
Clare was first announced as the next Bachelorette on March 2, and she's more than ready to start handing out those roses. As the oldest Bachelorette ever in the history of the series, 39-year-old Clare knows what she wants and she's ready for love. She first became part of Bachelor Nation all the way back in 2014 when she appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, and she later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, so to say she deserves her happy ending is an understatement.
Now she's giving the popular ABC dating competition series another try. And one of the following contestants could very well be Clare's future husband. Let's take a look.
And there you have it. There isn't an official premiere date yet, but The Bachelorette is getting ready to film soon, depending on the health and safety of everyone involved.
