Clayton Echard's Parents Don’t Approve Of The Choices He Made On The Bachelor

Clayton Echard has spent his Bachelor season emphasizing that he’s looking for a lifelong partner he can start a family with. “I look for someone who will be by my side and will grow with me through the ups and downs,” the 28-year-old sales rep told Glamour. “No relationship is easy. You're going to get to a point 20 years down the road where things might change in a relationship and you might have lost the intimacy or whatever it might be ... I want someone that can have those tough conversations.”

He looks to the 29-year marriage between his parents, Kelly and Brian, as what he wants to aspire to. But it seems like they don’t quite approve of the choices he made on The Bachelor to reach that end goal. In the preview for the remainder of the season, Clayton admits to his parents that he told three of the women he was in love with them, and that he “was intimate” with two of them. “They have a right to be upset,” Brian says. “You put yourself in this situation. You screwed the pooch, in my opinion,” he says. Kelly nods in agreement.

Clayton told Glamour that his parent were in disbelief when he first explained the situation to them. “‘How?’ I think that was [their] first question, [followed by], ‘What? Why?’’ he said. “My dad had also a lot of other words as well. He's a straight shooter.” But Clayton told them that until you go through an experience like filming The Bachelor, “It will never make sense. But it can happen and it did happen.”

Considering their three-decade long marriage, it’s unsurprising that Clayton’s parents are baffled by his decisions (which could lead to him ending the season single, if his “nobody wants to be here anymore” quote indicates anything). Both of his parents have remained pretty under the radar when it comes to social media or doing Bachelor-related interviews, but they seem to be well-known and liked within their community. They raised three sons together who all played in football in the St. Louis and Eureka, Missouri area, and Kelly is a former Washington School District teacher. According to Kelly’s Instagram, she and Brian seem to have plenty of fun together attending sports games and family gatherings.

Ultimately, Clayton told People that he tried to “follow his heart” and emulate his parents while on the show, but that he got overwhelmed by the experience of being on reality television. "I promised myself I wouldn't fall in love in love with multiple women but I fell in love with three," he said. "At that point I accepted it but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn't perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that's life."