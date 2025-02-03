All roads lead back to Hannah Montana, as proven by Miley Cyrus’ career. On Feb. 2, Cyrus took home her third Grammy Award, winning with Beyoncé for their collab “II Most Wanted.” And it turns out that she almost predicted this win on Hannah Montana, much like how she manifested her first two Grammys on her former Disney Channel show.

As pointed out by the “Out of Context Hannah Montana” account on X (formerly Twitter), Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart nodded to Beyoncé while rehearsing her Grammys acceptance speech on the Season 4 episode “Hannah’s Gonna Get This” in 2010. “Beyoncé, I can’t believe I’m even in the same category with you-ou-ou,” she said, pretending to sob during the final word.

Fifteen years later, not only did Cyrus take home a Grammy in the same category as Beyoncé, she won the award with Bey herself. At the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet on Cowboy Carter. The two weren’t able to accept the award together since it wasn’t presented during the main show, but they still shared a sweet moment.

Miley’s Sweet Shoutout

At the televised Grammys ceremony, Cyrus presented Record of the Year, which she won last year for “Flowers.” As she took the stage, she gave a sweet shoutout to her duet partner, yelling, “We won, Beyoncé! Ahh!” In response, Bey stood up to applaud their victory.

Cyrus hoped Bey’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” would succeed her in the Record of the Year category. “The Grammy goes to... even if it's not you, Beyoncé, I might just say it is,” she quipped. However, she ended up calling the name of the actual winner, Kendrick Lamar, for his seminal hit “Not Like Us.”

That said, Bey didn’t go home empty-handed. She made history by becoming the first Black woman ever to win Best Country Album. Later in the night, she finally won Album of the Year after four prior nominations in the category, becoming the first Black woman to do so in over 25 years.

Hannah’s Grammy History

Almost a year ago, Cyrus won her first two Grammys, and it turns out that she manifested her win on the same episode of Hannah Montana. Hilariously, while rehearsing her imaginary Grammys acceptance speech, Miley Stewart pretended to win Record of the Year, which Cyrus did get in 2024 for “Flowers.”

“Thank you, Grammy voters. Record of the Year, I can’t believe it. I had nothing prepared,” Miley’s BFF Lilly (Emily Osment) read the speech in a deadpan voice, noting the irony of Miley preparing to say that she “had nothing prepared.”

Cyrus’ Grammy wins prove a sentiment that Hannah Montana sang in her 2009 feature film: “You’ll always find your way back home.”