Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton weathered their share of disagreements on Love Is Blind Season 3, but they said “yes” to each other at the altar and are still together today, more than a year after filming. Colleen recently told Bustle that Matt is “the biggest softie” in their relationship, while Matt praised Colleen’s “nonstop” work ethic. “Being there for her to help support her through everything, just learning how hard of a worker she is, has really helped us out as well,” he explained.

Still, while watching the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion, several fans observed that Colleen seemed uncomfortable during the special, which was filmed recently. @trinityxay said she looked “kinda scared or really hesitant,” while @Prilicno_Rendom said, “Matt [was] sitting uncomfortably close to her throughout the whole thing like he’s controlling her/claiming territory.”

Body language expert Patti Wood tells Bustle that Matt seemed to be using “protective body language” as they spoke about their living situation, adding that he was “giving her a sort of nesting spot ... where she could relax next to him and get some security from [his] protective fortress.”

But Wood noted that Colleen was not leaning into it. “[They don’t seem] quite comfortable and aligned,” Wood said, adding that Colleen was holding her own hand at one point for “self-comfort.”

A week after the reunion aired, Colleen shared a statement with Cosmopolitan to clarify what was going on in her head. “Going into the reunion, I was not in good headspace as I was dealing with a lot of anxiety due to the negative commentary I had endured during the first few episodes,” she explained. She was also “embarrassed” about watching the pool scene between her and Cole Barnett. “I cherish my friendships with these girls so much,” she said. “I didn't want my actions to change anything with them or with Matt. I was anticipating more harmful comments as well.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Colleen further opened up about her reunion mindset — and how Matt was her “boulder” during the uncomfortable event. “During the reunion, I was not okay given the negative commentary I had experienced,” she added. “I’ll be honest in saying I let the internet tear me down and take the light away from me. Matt did not let this happen. He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back. I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be okay. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me.”

Matt commented on the post — simply telling Colleen, “Always ❤️.”