Courteney Cox Just Revived Monica Geller In The Best Way Possible

Over on Instagram, Friends actor Courteney Cox sure knows how to get her fans’ undivided attention. From recruiting Ed Sheeran and Elton John for a piano session to cooking up a storm behind the stove, the 58-year-old manages to hit the right spot with her posts. And she’s done it yet again, this time channeling her on-screen namesake Monica Geller, much to the delight of Friends fans worldwide.

In an amusing video, Cox can be seen cleaning down her kitchen worktop. Remind you of anyone? Realising that she doesn't have any paper towels, she rips off actor Max Goodrich’s white T-shirt to use as a cloth. Monica — who is not only loves to clean, but is also notoriously strong — would be proud. One fan commented, “That was so Monica,” while another said: “That's Monica clean.” Meanwhile, Goodrich joked: “You still owe me a new shirt.”

Cox was cleverly promoting her own line of eco-conscious cleaning products called Homecourt. Speaking to Allure magazine, Cox said “We take such good care of our bodies, so why not do the same thing with the products that we use in our house?” Cox describes herself as a “self-proclaimed neat freak” and talks about cleaning her home as “a transformative act.”

And Cox isn’t the only Friends alum to kickstart a brand. Her real-life friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston launched haircare brand LolaVie in September 2021, and it was made available in the UK in May this year. Well, when you have a haircut named after you, a hair care line does seem like the next step.