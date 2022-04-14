Courteney Cox Revealed The 1 Way She's Like Monica Geller

Life frequently imitated art on Friends. The girls really were that close; Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were crushing hard on each other IRL, too; and Courteney Cox does, in fact, have a Monica-esque habit or two. As part of her InStyle cover story, out April 14, Cox embraced her Geller side. “I like things to look right,” she told the magazine. “I do fluff the pillows.”

The Shining Vale star also recently started her own brand of luxury cleaning products called Homecourt (genius), which includes dish soap, surface cleaner, and other staples. As if that weren’t already the most Monica thing ever, Cox took the DIY approach to brainstorming the product line — much like her TV alter ego experimented with everything from homemade jam to candy. Inspiration came to her during the early days of lockdown, she told InStyle. “At first, the smell of Clorox was like, ‘Oh, yeah, this feels clean and it's killing all the germs,’” she said. “And then, you're like, ‘I don't want to smell Clorox anymore!’”

Of course, if you have a few Friends rewatches under your belt, you know that Monica wasn’t just obsessed with cleaning. She loved entertaining just as much. See: “The One with Rachel’s Crush,” when Monica turns the boys’ apartment into a cozy, welcoming haven and blissfully falls alseep to the sound of her friends hanging out. “I’m always the hostess,” she says with a smile.

Like Monica, Cox is very much about the hosting life. As InStyle pointed out, she’s known for throwing huge Sunday dinners and actually met her current boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, at one of them after Ed Sheeran brought him along as a plus-one. And in 2019, she shared a photo of the Friends cast reuniting for a get-together at her house, because where else?