Jennifer Aniston finds it hard to let go of her Friends wardrobe. Speaking recently on the Fashion Neurosis podcast, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, revealed that her former co-star still owns some of her character’s outfits 20 years after the show wrapped.

“She took a lot of Monica's dresses,” Cox told host Bella Freud. “She'll say, ‘Oh yeah, I used to wear this on Friends.’ And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable. But I'm like, ‘Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends?’ But she holds on to everything.”

The Scream star also revealed that she chose not to keep any of her Friends ‘fits, much to the annoyance of her daughter, Coco, who is “so mad” her mother didn’t save her ‘90s wardrobe.

“I didn't love the ’90s clothes. As a matter of fact, I could have kept anything on [Friends] that I wanted, and I didn't,” Cox continued. “If I did, any of the clothes that I did have, like I said before, I just like to turn over. I don't want to keep the same things. I get bored.”

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Cox Tried To Mimic Aniston’s Style

On the Fashion Neurosis podcast, Cox also recalled trying to copy one of her co-star’s outfits, but her attempt fell flat.

“Jennifer had this outfit on. She was wearing a really cool jacket with a tank top and a pair of jeans... I thought, ‘You know what, I'm going to get that jacket.’” However, Cox soon discovered that “everybody had had that jacket.” She continued, “Everybody had worn it. Jennifer was maybe early on, of course, but by the time I got it, it wasn't as cool anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Aniston’s affinity for her Friends wardrobe has made headlines. Speaking to People in 2021, the actor admitted to stealing a dress worn by Cox on the show.

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear to this day,” Aniston confessed. “It has tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and a little cap sleeve with a little slight ruffle of black lace.”

The Morning Show star later showcased the dress on her Instagram Stories, writing in a caption, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!”