To mark the 30th anniversary of Friends, the show’s cast has been looking back on the beloved sitcom — including Courteney Cox, who revealed what she thinks Monica Geller would be up to in 2024.

The actor recently discussed the sitcom’s 30-year milestone with People. “It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realize it,” Cox said of the show's anniversary. “We used to say, ‘Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.’ I would never say that line anymore.”

When asked about the character of Monica, who she played for ten seasons on Friends, Cox joked, “Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?”

Cox also confessed that, while she hasn’t watched the show “in a little while,” she “can't help but watch” whenever she comes across it.

“That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world,” she added. “I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that's very fortunate.”

Friends debuted on Sept. 22, 1994, and ran for ten years, with the final ever episode airing on May 6, 2004.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller from Friends. NBC/'Friends''Getty

The Emmy-winning sitcom followed the lives of six friends living in New York City: Monica Geller (Cox), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and Chandler Bing (played by the late Matthew Perry).

The One With The Friends Reboot

The Friends creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, also marked the show’s anniversary during a recent appearance on the Today Show.

While reminiscing on the hit series, Kauffman and Crane revealed that they’re often pitched ideas for a Friends reboot. “We get that a lot,” Kauffman said. “I get emails about it all the time. Everybody has a great idea, and the great idea is: their kids, grown up, doing a Friends show.”

Despite people's enthusiasm, the pair aren’t keen on the idea. “Oh, no. No, no, no,” Crane said of a possible reboot.

In her recent People interview, Cox revealed that she too has no interest in a Friends revival. “It’s hard to try to redo anything,” she said. “Anything with ‘re’ in front of it with this group… I think it’s so special.”