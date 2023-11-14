Following Matthew Perry’s death on Oct. 28, Courteney Cox shared a statement on Nov. 14 about her beloved friend, co-star, and TV husband on Instagram. For 10 years on Friends, Perry and Cox famously played Chandler and Monica — the show’s definitive friends-to-lovers couple.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she began.

How Chandler & Monica Got Together

For her tribute, Cox shared the then-shocking clip revealing that Monica and Chandler had a one-night-stand, which quickly bloomed into their romantic partnership.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she wrote. “For now here’s one of my favorites.”

Cox went on to tell the story of how Monica and Chandler’s relationship came to be, which included some improv from Perry.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on Friends. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” she wrote.

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”‌

Cox & Perry’s Friendship

Previously, the Friends cast shared a joint statement after Perry’s death. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” Cox said in a statement to PEOPLE with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After the show ended, Perry and Cox stayed close friends and kept in touch, often posting about their reunions on social media. In 2019, Cox shared a selfie of the two on Instagram, using Friends references in her caption. “Guess who I had lunch with today,” she wrote. “I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?”

Perry was similarly supportive of Cox, giving the Friends cast very sweet shoutouts in the “thank yous” section of his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, specifically thanking Cox “for making America think that someone so beautiful would marry a guy like me.”