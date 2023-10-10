While it’s been almost two decades since Friends aired its final episode, eagle-eyed fans continue to spot some of the show’s mishaps all these years later. The latest blunder to have caught viewers’ attention takes place in the Season 8 episode “The One with Rachel’s Date.” Although, it appears there’s a simple explanation behind this particular Friends gaffe.

During the episode that originally aired in 2001, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) are shown conversing on the famous Central Perk couch. However, as the camera pans to Phoebe, a “blatantly obvious error” occurs as Cox’s Friends stand-in is clearly visible in the shot.

As one Redditor pointed out, “It’s very common for stand-ins to deliver lines” when one of the show’s leading stars isn’t available on set. “If there was no one there, the actor (in this case Lisa Kudrow) would not have anyone to make eye contact with, which is incredibly disorienting.”

Stand-in actors are usually edited out of the final cut, but in the age of streaming, fans are seeing more than was originally intended. “The original TV format was 4:3 aspect ratio,” another Redditor explained. “So the stand-in wasn't visible in the broadcast version. When they remastered the aspect ratio to 16:9 (wide screen) she became visible.”

Another similar mishap can be seen in the Season 9 episode “The One with the Mugging,” in which Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel is clearly replaced by a stand-in actor during one scene — who isn’t even wearing the same outfit.

Warner Bros. / 'Friends'

Several other Friends mishaps have been doing the rounds online as of late. Fans recently spotted a Joey Tribbiani continuity error in Season 1 that “ruins the character,” while another error in Season 7 regarding Rachel’s sailing history also went viral on Reddit.