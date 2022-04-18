Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are “devastated” as they mourn the loss of one of their newborn twins. The couple announced on April 18 that their “baby boy has passed away” during delivery in a joint statement posted on both of their Instagram accounts. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” added Ronaldo, 37, and Rodriguez, 28, before thanking doctors and nurses for their support. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The famous footballer and the I Am Georgina star previously gave birth to their first child together, Alana Martina, in 2017. Ronaldo also has three other kids: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, as well as Cristiano Jr. After revealing the death of their son and the birth of their twin daughter, the couple also said in their statement, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.” No further details are available.

In October 2021, the couple had announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram photo of the couple holding an ultrasound. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻,” Ronaldo wrote. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed.”

They first met in 2016 when she was working as a sales assistant at Gucci. They met again a few days later during a brand event and she said, “It was love at first sight for both.”

Despite being spotted at Disneyland together in November 2016, the couple didn’t become Instagram official until May 2017. Ronaldo captioned the photo with a simple heart.

The model posted a group photo after a J. Balvin concert to break the news.

Ronaldo often shares photos of his family on holiday, soaking up some sun, celebrating Christmas, and bringing in the New Year.

“Proud Dad❤️🙏🏽,” he captioned a photo from Jan. 24, 2022.